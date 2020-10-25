Patriots vs. 49ers Inactives: Kyle Dugger out, rookie TE Dalton Keene to make debut

Patriots vs. 49ers Inactives: Kyle Dugger out, rookie TE Dalton Keene makes debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have to defend elite San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle without safety Kyle Dugger on Sunday.

The rookie defensive back is inactive for the Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Dugger was expected to be part of the Patriots' game plan to slow down Kittle, who's arguably the best tight end in the league and the top receiving threat in the 49ers offense. Dugger was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report due to an ankle issue.

Another rookie will be making his pro debut Sunday. Tight end Dalton Keene is active for the first time in 2020. The Patriots have a league-low six receptions from tight ends this season, so the hope for New England is that Keene can give them a boost in the passing game. Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi is inactive for the Pats.

One encouraging sign for the Patriots is the health of the offensive line. New England will have its optimal o-line setup against San Francisco. Starting center David Andrews returns after missing the previous three games with a hand injury. Starting right guard Shaq Mason is back after not playing in Week 6.

Here are the official lists of inactive players for both the Patriots and 49ers.

PATRIOTS

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Devin Asiasi

DT Carl Davis

DB Myles Bryant

FS Kyle Dugger

49ERS

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Dante Pettis

OLB Kwon Alexander

CB Parnell Motley

FS Jimmie Ward

SS Jaquiski Tartt