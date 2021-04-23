Patriots voted against jersey number change

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are back on the same page.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots were one of a handful of teams to vote against the rule that dramatically expands the available jersey numbers to linebackers, defensive backs, running backs, receivers, and tight ends. Coach Bill Belichick, per the source, hates the new rule.

So does Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was silent about it before the rule was passed but who has railed about it since the owners voted to adopt it on Wednesday.

It’s believed that four or five teams voted against the rule. Nine “no” votes were needed to kill the rule.

As Peter King noted on Friday’s PFT Live, the Chiefs never would have proposed the rule if coach Andy Reid believed that the rule would create any sort of strategic disadvantage for offenses whose players may be confused by the positions played by players who are aligned in creative and unpredictable ways.

