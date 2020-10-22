Should Patriots view 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as the one who got away?

Perry: Here's the deal -- Jimmy Garoppolo just isn't that good originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Should Jimmy Garoppolo be viewed as the one who got away in New England?

Has he been good enough to be considered a true face-of-the-franchise talent since being traded by the Patriots? Or is he closer to ... average?

Garoppolo, it turns out, has been the beneficiary of a quarterback-friendly system -- a throw-it-short-and-watch-his-playmakers-go guy -- for the last couple seasons.

This year, Garoppolo is 32nd in the NFL in completed air yards per attempt, meaning the passes his receivers catch are, on average, shorter than anyone else's.

Last year, he was 23rd in that category. When you consider all attempts, incompletions included, the only quarterback who has thrown shorter than Garoppolo (6.1 air yards per attempt) this season is 41-year-old Drew Brees (6.0). Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr were the only quarterbacks who threw shorter than Garoppolo in 2019.

Being in the same company as Brees isn't a bad place to be, typically. But Brees excels in the game-manager role these days. He completes a high percentage of his passes. He avoids turnovers.

Garoppolo? His completion percentage was excellent last year, coming in at a hair over 70 percent. But this season he's one of just four quarterbacks in the bottom 10 in both air yards per attempt and completion percentage. The others are Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins.

And in terms of taking care of the football, Garoppolo could be better. According to ESPN's Mina Kimes, prior to last week's win over the Rams, Garoppolo was the owner of the third-shortest average pass in the NFL since the start of 2019 as well as the fifth-highest interception rate.

Even though Garoppolo is throwing short, he's still found a way to throw incomplete more often than the majority of his peers this season. Even though he's throwing short, he's still found a way to throw interceptions more often than the majority of his peers over the last two.

Of the 38 quarterbacks with 60 dropbacks this year, Garoppolo is the only one who has yet to complete a pass that's traveled 20 yards down the field. Brian Hoyer had one in just three quarters of play in Kansas City. Andy Dalton has had two. Jeff Driskell has had three.

That's not to say Garoppolo is on the same level as those quarterbacks. He's better. But part of the reason his short-game approach is so glaring is because he's playing for a head coach who is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football.

Kyle Shanahan, since he was an offensive coordinator for the first time in Houston in 2008, has plopped all kinds of quarterbacks into his system and turned them into efficient passers. Helped by a heaping dose of play-action, he's had every one of his quarterbacks in the top 15 in yards per attempt over the last dozen years.

Matt Schaub in Houston (second in YPA in 2008, fourth in 2009). Donovan McNabb (15th in 2010) and Rex Grossman in Washington (14th in 2011). Brian Hoyer in Cleveland (eighth in 2014). All of 'em. This season, Garoppolo is on pace to break that streak, checking in at 19th despite his pass-catchers giving him more yards after the catch per completion than any other quarterback in football.

Garoppolo's receivers gave him more yards after the catch than any other receiver group gave its quarterback last season, too, as a matter of fact. It's a quality offensive system that gets the ball into the hands of its best players and lets them run wild. It's a system that has propped up average quarterbacks and worse for years now. It's made temporary stars out of Matt Ryan and Robert Griffin III. It's made Ryan Tannehill very rich in Tennessee, where he runs a Shanahan-influenced scheme.

That system, initially developed by Kyle's father Mike, has spread like wildfire across the league as teams have found out just how much easier it can make a quarterback's job. Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who worked with Mike Shanahan in Denver, runs it. Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith runs a variation. Rams head coach Sean McVay, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski are all in on the Shanahan offense these days.

