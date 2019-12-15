Patriots video producer: I was not asked to provide footage to football operations

The producer responsible for taking the video footage of the Bengals sideline for the Patriots during last Sunday’s game released a statement on Sunday.

David Mondillo is a supervising producer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment on a project to profile one of the teams pro scouts. In the statement, he said that he took footage of the field in order to convey what the scout sees from the press box and that he stopped shooting immediately when asked to stop filming by Bengals security.

“I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so,” Mondillo said in the statement.

Video of that exchange with Bengals security was shown on FOX during Sunday’s pregame show. The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that Mondillo has been suspended in light of last week’s actions, which the Patriots have acknowledged as a violation of league policy.