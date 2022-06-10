Patriots veterans weigh in on Matt Patricia coaching the offensive line

Matt Patricia will roll into the 2022 season with the responsibilities of the New England Patriots’ offensive line.

Bill Belichick wasn’t specific while discussing roles for assistant coaches, but Patricia said he would be working with the line in May. He said he had the Patriots’ guru Dante Scarnecchia on speed dial to help him learn some of the nuances along the way. Patricia was with the offensive line in minicamp and assistant Billy Yates was alongside him.

The group currently has veteran starters in David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown. Both Andrews and Wynn explained what it was like to have Patricia coaching their group following Wednesday’s practice.

“Matty P’s done a great job. You know, him and (Yates) have done a great job working with us,” Andrews said, transcribed by NESN. “Two guys with a lot of football knowledge. Obviously, Billy played here and has kind of been on both sides of it. So, I think they’ve done a good job. Like all of us, we’re just trying to work through this.

” … Look, we’ve had new staff members all the time — new offensive line coaches all the time, things like that. So, that’s just part of this business. New teammates, new coaches, it happens every year.”

Wynn had a similar and very positive response to the addition of Patricia.

“It’s great. Coach Matty P been around for a while. … Especially having him on the offensive side of the ball, you know, he knows everything about defense,” Wynn said. “So, we also get to see that perspective. So, it’s been great.”

The Patriots’ offense play-calling duties are still uncertain — with Patricia, Belichick and Joe Judge as potential candidates to take over. It’s possible the coaches share responsibility, giving Patricia a lot to take on within the offensive group.

Regardless of the outcome, things are looking much different with the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff this year and they have a couple months to get it all together.

List