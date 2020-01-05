Patriots veterans Matthew Slater, Ben Watson share emotional moment after loss to Titans

After what very well could have been the last game of both of their careers, Ben Watson and Matthew Slater had an emotional moment.

The two New England Patriots veterans shared a long hug in what may turn out to be their final moments on an NFL field.

An emotional moment for Matthew Slater and Ben Watson as Watson may be walking off an NFL field for the last time. Two of the classiest players to ever don a Patriots uniform pic.twitter.com/o6N9g4lcfC — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 5, 2020

Watson hinted at retirement immediately after the Patriots' loss to the Tennessee Titans stating he "definitely won't be back here next year, probably, and probably won't be playing at all." The 39-year-old tight end announced his retirement in December 2018 after a stint with the New Orleans Saints, only to return to the Patriots in 2019 on a one-year deal.

Slater, 34, wouldn't commit to playing a 13th NFL season after Saturday night's game. I'm going to make sure I'm doing what God wants me to do," he said. "Hopefully that's to keep playing, but we'll see how it goes."

The All-Pro special teamer is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Both players have made a tremendous impact on the Patriots organization not only for their play on the field, but also for their class and leadership off of it. Whatever decision they make, their legacy in Foxboro will not be forgotten.

