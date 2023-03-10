Patriots veteran Devin McCourty announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

Devin McCourty announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Devin McCourty, a staple in the New England Patriots locker room for the last 13 years, is calling it a career.

McCourty took to social media on Friday to officially announce his retirement from the NFL. He revealed his decision on Instagram in a video with his brother, Jason.

McCourty, 35, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the first round (27th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Rutgers product made an instant impact in New England's secondary, earning Second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection while finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He was drafted as a cornerback but switched over to safety during his third season.

By that point, McCourty had already established himself as not just a key defensive player, but a leader. Prior to his second season, he was selected by teammates to be one of the Patriots' six team captains. He was named a captain for every season other than his rookie year.

"His off-the-field leadership, on-the-field leadership is superior and as good as anybody I've ever coached at that position," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters after the 2022 regular-season finale. "He does everything right, he's done everything right since he's been here. He knows the line calls, he knows the defense inside and out. And he has total respect from everybody because of his preparation and his unselfish play. The same thing for (Matthew) Slater. What those two guys have done, what they mean to this organization, what they mean to me personally, what they've done here is pretty impressive. Pretty elite."

McCourty played a key role in three of the Patriots' Super Bowl titles: XLIX, LI, and LIII. He earned his third Super Bowl ring alongside his twin brother Jason, who retired from football in July 2022.

In 205 games, McCourty tallied 35 interceptions (two touchdowns), 110 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, and 971 tackles. He hangs 'em up with three Second-team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowl nods to go along with his three Super Bowl titles. He was a member of the Patriots' All-2010s Team and All-Dynasty Team and should be a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame.