Patriots are very close to securing NFL record for decade of dominance

The New England Patriots have been the NFL's most successful team of the 21st century, and they've dominated this decade like no other in league history.

The Patriots need just three wins to guarantee them the best win percentage for any team in one decade. New England currently holds a sizable lead over the Dallas Cowboys of the 1970s for the top spot.

Best combined regular season & playoff win-loss percentage for any team in a DECADE since the NFL-AFL merger.

The Patriots have won 77,7% of their games since the start of the 2010 season. They could finish 2019 with a 3-13 record and still would be on top of this list! pic.twitter.com/4RF5f6L3u9

The Patriots' first four opponents of the 2019 regular season are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Unless we see a few upsets, the Patriots probably will secure this record before October.

In addition to winning nearly 80 percent of their games this decade, the Patriots also lead the league in Super Bowl wins (three), Super Bowl appearances (five), division titles (nine), 10-win seasons (nine) and playoff appearances (nine) since 2010.

There's one more season left in the decade, and the Patriots again are a top contender to win the Super Bowl. Most oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as Super Bowl LIV favorites.

