Patriots, versatile safety Jabrill Peppers agree to two-year deal

In the aftermath of Devin McCourty’s retirement, the New England Patriots are working hard to keep their secondary intact. That includes re-signing versatile safety Jabrill Peppers to a two-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday.

Peppers appeared in 17 games for the Patriots in the 2022 season and racked up 60 combined tackles and a fumble recovery. He also played in 59 percent of the special teams snaps.

There was interest outside of New England for Peppers’ services, which isn’t surprising considering he’s a hybrid player. He has the physique to play downhill like a linebacker and the speed to cover like a safety.

His return to the roster is a huge boost for a Patriots team that also re-signed cornerback Jonathan Jones.

