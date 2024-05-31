Patriots using unorthodox tool for Drake Maye’s development

The New England Patriots are using a special tool to help rookie quarterback Drake Maye in his development.

Per coach Jerod Mayo, the organization has been using virtual reality as a tool to help teach their young signal-caller the intricacies of the game. On-field reps is undoubtedly important, as the Patriots look to develop their franchise quarterback.

The North Carolina product reportedly looked sharp at Wednesday’s OTAs practice. His comfort level appears to be improving as he works to develop chemistry with his teammates.

The Patriots have been using virtual reality to help Maye process what he is seeing on the field. Mayo offered an explanation into how that correlates for the quarterback, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Keagan Stiefel.

“I think the virtual stuff is great and that’s another way that you can steal some of those reps without being on the football field,” Mayo said. “We’re absolutely interested in that type of technology, we have rooms in the building that have some of that technology, but obviously, technology changes every single day. We’re looking for the best thing.”

Is it a bit unorthodox to use virtual reality?

Sure, it’s certainly a unique way to help the rookie develop. However, embracing all avenues of quarterback development is important, especially after the Patriots failed to develop their last first-round quarterback, Mac Jones, properly.

At the very least, they are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to get it right this time around.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire