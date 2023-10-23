What do you make of Patriots upset win vs. Bills in Week 7? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do you make of the New England Patriots upset win vs. AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
Sunday's win over the Bills was nice for the Patriots, but is Bill Belichick the right coach for the future of the organization?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Bill Belichick isn't going anywhere any time soon.
