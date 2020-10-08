Should Patriots be upset with how NFL handled positive COVID-19 tests?

Breer: Why Pats could be upset with NFL's handling of positive tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have another week with COVID-19 as the talk of the town, as it was revealed Wednesday that Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the novel virus.

That makes it three Pats players -- Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton, and defensive tackle Bill Murray -- on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And since Gilmore played the entire game vs. the Chiefs on Monday night, there's a chance we could see positive tests begin to pop up in Kansas City.

Making things even more worrisome for the Chiefs is Gilmore was in close contact with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game. The most frustrating part of all of this for both teams? It could have been avoided.

The MMQB's Albert Breer joined NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition" to discuss why the Patriots and Chiefs both likely are upset with how the NFL has handled positive COVID-19 tests.

"For a time, the plan was to move the Patriots-Chiefs game to Tuesday night," Breer said. "The problem though was the Chiefs next week play on Thursday night. So when this whole plan was being formulated, the Chiefs came back to the league and said 'we're OK playing on Tuesday, but then you can't make us play the following Thursday.'

"The league did not want to move that Thursday night game against Buffalo. So instead, they decided to play the game Monday night ... That sort of inflexibility -- I can't say this for sure -- but I have a feeling that might be about television to where [the NFL wasn't] willing to move that. That's the stuff that if you're the Patriots, you look at that and say, 'that's unforgivable.'"

The Patriots currently are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. But considering the situation in Foxboro, there's a chance another scheduling change could be in New England's future.