Patriots upgrade at WR in Pro Football Focus' new 2023 NFL Mock Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could go in several different directions with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one position they must upgrade at some point in the offseason is wide receiver.

A lack of elite skill and game-breaking ability plagued the Patriots at the position during the 2022 season. New England did not have a 1000-yard wideout and no player on the team hauled in 70 or more receptions.

Jakobi Meyers, who will be a free agent this offseason, led all Patriots wideouts with 67 receptions for 804 yards and six touchdowns.

Despite drafting Baylor's Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 draft, many experts are projecting the Patriots will draft another wide receiver in April.

That includes Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, whose latest mock draft published Monday has the Patriots selecting USC wideout Jordan Addison with the No. 14 overall pick in Round 1.

Here is Sikkema's analysis of the pick:

"When Jordan Addison’s name comes up during big board assembly meetings across the NFL, some teams will focus on his lack of size at 6-foot and 175 pounds. Others will focus on his 2,506 receiving yards, 25 receiving touchdowns and Biletnikoff Award over the past two years. I’m not sure the Patriots are in a position to pass up a smooth and productive playmaker in the passing game."

If the Patriots are looking at a wide receiver in the first round, TCU's Quentin Johnston would probably be the most ideal target, but Addison is an impressive prospect as well.

Addison tallied 59 receptions for 875 yards with eight touchdowns in 11 games for the Trojans in 2022. He posted 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns over 13 games for the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. Addison won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football's most outstanding wide receiver in 2021.

Offensive tackle is perhaps the most glaring need on the Patriots roster, and a couple players at that position might interest head coach Bill Belichick and his staff in the first round. But if a player of Addison's caliber is sitting there at No. 14, it might be hard to pass that up. Giving quarterback Mac Jones another talented wide receiver could provide a huge lift to New England's offense in 2023.