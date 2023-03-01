Patriots updates from DL/LB media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

The top prospects in the country have gathered for the NFL Scouting Combine, and on Wednesday, it’s the defensive linemen and linebackers being made available for interviews with media members.

Although the New England Patriots are in dire need of help at offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver, they’re clearly always looking to upgrade along the defensive front. So it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that one of the players being interviewed could be a future Patriot.

Here are some updates for the defensive line and linebacker prospects as it relates to the Patriots at the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine.

EDGE Brenton Cox admitted Bill Belichick's approach to coaching was different than anything he's experienced.

EDGE Tyree Wilson is planning to meet with the Patriots on Wednesday

EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore talked about his Senior Bowl meeting with the Patriots

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, who is expected to meet with the Patriots on Thursday, talked about playing outside

EDGE Will Anderson told an epic Mac Jones story

LB Isaiah Moore loves the Patriots coaches and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz

LB Noah Sewell gave the inside scoop on former Oregon coach and current Patriots OL coach Adrian Klemm

LB Charlie Thomas talked about experiencing Bill Belichick's intensity on the field

EDGE Will McDonald spoke about what he learned from Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington

