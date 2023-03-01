Patriots updates from DL/LB media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

The top prospects in the country have gathered for the NFL Scouting Combine, and on Wednesday, it’s the defensive linemen and linebackers being made available for interviews with media members.

Although the New England Patriots are in dire need of help at offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver, they’re clearly always looking to upgrade along the defensive front. So it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that one of the players being interviewed could be a future Patriot.

Here are some updates for the defensive line and linebacker prospects as it relates to the Patriots at the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine.

EDGE Brenton Cox admitted Bill Belichick's approach to coaching was different than anything he's experienced.

Florida EDGE Brenton Cox got some one-on-one coaching from Bill Belichick at the Shrine Bowl. Said he appreciated how “direct” Belichick and the Patriots’ staff were. That was different from the coaching he was used to. pic.twitter.com/LEpnVJW9zM — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 1, 2023

EDGE Tyree Wilson is planning to meet with the Patriots on Wednesday

Tyree Wilson said he plans to meet with the Patriots today. The Texas Tech edge rusher is considered a potential top five pick in the NFL draft pic.twitter.com/kI5mGA0VJE — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 1, 2023

EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore talked about his Senior Bowl meeting with the Patriots

Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore said he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl. Said they wanted to get to know him as a person. Adebawore is considered a Day 2 pick pic.twitter.com/XmVtSHiLyd — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 1, 2023

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, who is expected to meet with the Patriots on Thursday, talked about playing outside

.@HawkeyeFootball DL Lukas Van Ness talks about the challenges of playing outside and the adjustments one has to make to be successful. pic.twitter.com/cpf9TMEmKv — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 1, 2023

EDGE Will Anderson told an epic Mac Jones story

At the #NFLCombine: @AlabamaFTBL LB Will Anderson Jr. — a projected Top 5 pick — on Jacksonville native, @Patriots QB Mac Jones: pic.twitter.com/rrQrLPIhDc — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) March 1, 2023

LB Isaiah Moore loves the Patriots coaches and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz

N.C. State LB Isaiah Moore, who #Patriots coaches reportedly raved about at the Shrine Bowl, is a 3-year captain and potential Day 3 pick for the Pats. He’s also a huge Red Sox fan and said he wore No. 34 in Little League in honor of David Ortiz. “Big Papi’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/Es1ISq2asn — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 1, 2023

LB Noah Sewell gave the inside scoop on former Oregon coach and current Patriots OL coach Adrian Klemm

Oregon LB Noah Sewell said Adrian Klemm was a huge help for the Ducks’ OL last season. Said Klemm got that group’s technique “on a whole different level” than it was before he arrived. pic.twitter.com/0bFpbc2Lsv — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 1, 2023

LB Charlie Thomas talked about experiencing Bill Belichick's intensity on the field

Georgia Tech LB Charlie Thomas told a story about Bill Belichick stopping a Shrine Bowl practice to get after the gunners for a bad rep during a punt drill. He was taken aback. “Man, (Belichick) don’t play.” pic.twitter.com/g6VkJK2tWi — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 1, 2023

EDGE Will McDonald spoke about what he learned from Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington

Asked fast-rising EDGE prospect Will McDonald about being coached by #Patriots D-Line coach DeMarcus Covington at the Senior Bowl. McDonald said that Covington showed him a lot in the film room to prep him the next day for practice. pic.twitter.com/VyalNbgz67 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 1, 2023

