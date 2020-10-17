Patriots' updated depth chart vs. Broncos after flurry of COVID-19 news

Pats' updated depth chart vs. Broncos after flurry of COVID-19 news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are still set to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday -- with a few fresh faces in tow.

The Patriots placed three more players -- running back Sony Michel, offensive guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers -- on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, where they'll join center James Ferentz and defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

While Michel already was on injured reserve, the team still has four roster spots to fill ahead of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots will fill those spots by elevating four players from the practice squad: offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, defensive end Rashod Berry, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and defensive tackle Nick Thurman.

That's a lot of roster movement the day before a game. To help you make sense of all the changes, here's an updated look at the Patriots' depth chart entering Week 6 with players on the COVID-19 list removed and the new additions in bold. (The team will finalize its roster Sunday morning about two hours before 1 p.m. ET kickoff.)

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

RUNNING BACK

James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, JJ Taylor

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Slater, Isaiah Zuber

TIGHT END

Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene

OFFENSIVE LINE

Isaiah Wynn (LT), Joe Thuney (LG), Hjalte Froholdt (C), Michael Onwenu (RG), Justin Herron (RT), Korey Cunningham, Caleb Benenoch

DEFENSIVE LINE

Chase Winovich (DE), Lawrence Guy (DT), Adam Butler (DT), John Simon (DE), Deatrich Wise Jr., Carl Davis, Rashod Berry, Nick Thurman

LINEBACKER

Shilique Calhoun, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon Copeland, Anfernee Jennings, Cassh Maluia

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant

SAFETY

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks, Justin Bethel

SPECIALISTS

Nick Folk (K), Jake Bailey (P), Joe Cardona (LS)