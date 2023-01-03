Patriots’ updated 2023 draft order, following Week 17 win over Dolphins

The New England Patriots have played themselves back into the seventh seed of the AFC playoff picture, and with that climb in the rankings, the team falls in the 2023 NFL draft order.

Granted, that could clearly change depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. It’s sort of a double-edged sword for a team like the Patriots, who have scratched and clawed their way into even having a shot at postseason contention.

Of course, they’d love to make the playoffs and vie for an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, no matter the odds. But they could also use a high draft pick in the first round to help provide a massive boost to a roster desperately in need of more impact players, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

If the season ended today, here’s how the draft order would play out for the Patriots, per Tankathon. Keep in mind, the order won’t be completely set after No. 25 with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 game still in limbo.

Houston Texans (2-13-1) Chicago Bears (3-13) Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (4-12) Arizona Cardinals (4-12) Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (5-11) Atlanta Falcons (6-10) Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) Carolina Panthers (6-10) Philadelphia Eagles; from New Orleans Saints (7-9) Tennessee Titans (7-9) Houston Texans; from Cleveland Browns (7-9) New York Jets (7-9) Washington Commanders (7-8-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) Green Bay Packers (8-8) Detroit Lions (8-8) Miami Dolphins (8-8) FORFEITED Seattle Seahawks (8-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) New England Patriots (8-8) New York Giants (9-6-1) Baltimore Ravens (10-6) Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Minnesota Vikings (12-4) Dallas Cowboys (12-4) Denver Broncos; from San Francisco (12-4) Buffalo Bills (12-3) Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

