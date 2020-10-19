Patriots in unfamiliar territory at 2-3 and in third place in the AFC East

The Patriots aren’t accustomed to being where they are right now.

After Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, the Patriots are 2-3 and in third place in the AFC East, behind both the Bills and the Dolphins. This is the first time they’ve had a losing record in October or later since 2002.

And third place is unthinkable for the Patriots, who won the AFC East in 17 of Tom Brady‘s 18 years as the starting quarterback, came in second in the division in the one year they didn’t win it with Brady, and came in second in the division in the season when Matt Cassel played for an injured Brady. New England hasn’t finished a season worse than second place since 2000.

But Brady is gone, and these are not the same Patriots. They’re a team that needs a major turnaround or else they’ll be in unfamiliar territory again: Out of the playoffs.

