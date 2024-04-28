Patriots UDFA tracker: Full list of undrafted rookies signed after draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, but the New England Patriots aren't done adding young talent.

They've already brought in several undrafted free agents as they search for another diamond in the rough. New England has been home to a number of successful UDFAs, including Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler and veteran center David Andrews. Another breakout star or two would go a long way toward expediting the Patriots' rebuild.

Stay up to date on all of the Patriots' UDFA signings below.

Dell Pettus, S, Troy

The Troy University football program announced on social media that Pettus will join the Patriots. Pettus led the Trojans with 74 tackles last season while tallying four passes defensed and a sack. His effort earned him a Second-Team All-Sun Belt nod.

Charles Turner, C, LSU

Turner has agreed to sign with the Patriots, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 303-pounder started at center for the Tigers the last two seasons. In 2023, he allowed just one sack in 763 snaps.

Mikey Victor, CB, Alabama State

Victor announced he's signing with the Patriots via social media. He tallied two interceptions and 15 pass breakups in nine games played for Alabama State last season. He transferred to Alabama State from UNLV.

John Morgan, EDGE, Arkansas

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reports Morgan is signing with the Patriots. In six collegiate seasons between Pittsburgh and Arkansas, Morgan totaled 89 tackles (27 for loss), 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections in 64 games.

Zuri Henry, OT, UTEP

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reports Henry is joining the Patriots. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder spent six years at UTEP switching between left and right tackle.

DeShaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports Fenwick is signing with New England. Fenwick rushed for 515 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also had nine catches for 76 yards and two TDs.

Kaleb Ford-Dement, CB, Texas State

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports the Patriots are signing Ford-Dement. The 5-foot-11 defensive back had 32 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups in 13 games last season. He played for Kilgore College (2017-18), Old Dominion (2019-20) and Washington State (2021-22) before ending his collegiate career at Texas State.

Jacob Warren, TE, Tennessee

The Tennessee football program announced on social media that Warren will sign with New England. The 6-foot-6, 253-pounder had 16 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns last season. He'll reunite with his quarterback at Tennessee, Joe Milton, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round.

Jett Bush, LB, Texas

Bush announced on Instagram that he's joining the Patriots. He had 17 tackles with two sacks and one interception in 14 games (five starts) last year.

Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State

ESPN's Mike Reiss added Hunter to the list of Patriots UDFA signings. The versatile linebacker played inside and outside at Georgia State while contributing on special teams. Playing inside last season, he totaled 96 tackles with 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.