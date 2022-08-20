Patriots' Tyquan Thornton to miss time with collarbone injury, per report

Report: Tyquan Thornton expected to miss time with collarbone injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tyquan Thornton hype train has come to a temporary halt.

The New England Patriots rookie wide receiver suffered a collarbone injury in Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

While the injury shouldn't end Thornton's season, per Rapoport, the 22-year-old is expected to "miss some time," according to Pro Football Talk's Doug Kyed.

Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of ups for the Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Thornton showed plenty of potential this spring and summer after New England selected him in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught a touchdown pass in his preseason debut against the New York Giants and appeared poised to make an impact despite a crowded Patriots receiver room featuring veterans Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker.

Now, it looks like Thornton will be sidelined to begin his first NFL season, with his return date unclear. If Thornton misses significant time, that likely would decrease the chances of the Patriots trading a wideout like Bourne or Agholor (despite apparent interest from other NFL teams) to avoid further thinning their depth at the position.

The Patriots will head to Las Vegas next week for joint practices with Josh McDaniels' Raiders ahead of their preseason finale next Friday night.