With a couple of open roster spots, the Patriots worked out a trio of players on Tuesday.

The Pats hosted wide receivers Jazz Ferguson and Kelvin McKnight, along with linebacker Sutton Smith, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots had free-agent WRs Jazz Ferguson (Northwestern State/La.) and Kelvin McKnight (Samford) in for workouts, as well as LB Sutton Smith (Northern Illinois). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 1, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The open spot on the 53-man roster likely will be filled by tight end Ben Watson, who is set to return from his four-game suspension, but an open practice squad spot remains.

Ferguson went undrafted out of Northwestern State-Louisiana before joining the Seattle Seahawks this summer. The 6-foot-5 wideout had seven receptions for 119 yards during the preseason.

McKnight, an undrafted 5-foot-8 receiver out of Samson, spent the preseason with the Denver Broncos racking up seven catches for 43 yards.

Smith was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Steelers. The Northern Illinois product totaled 29.5 sacks between his two collegiate seasons.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots work out two wide receivers, one linebacker on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston