Patriots work out two running backs and a quarterback

The Patriots held workouts for two running backs and a quarterback on Tuesday. Free agents Charcandrick West (RB), Andre Ellington (RB), and Kyle Allen (QB) all tried out for spots on the roster.

West spent four seasons with the Chiefs, racking up 999 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 266 carries while also catching 75 passes for 552 yards and five TDs. The 27-year-old was picked up by the Jets during the offseason but was released on Sept. 1

Ellington, who spent four years with the Cardinals and one month with the Texans last season, has 418 carries for 1,752 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. The 29-year-old also has 151 receptions for 1,368 yards with three touchdowns.

As for the quarterback, Allen signed with the Panthers in the offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Houston and was waived on Sept. 1.

