Patriots make two roster moves to beef up defensive line

The New England Patriots were busy on Tuesday. On one hand, the team was returning to practice for the first time since Saturday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, and on the other hand, they were making a couple of roster moves to beef up their defensive line.

The team announced they had signed former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Marquan McCall to a deal.

It’s a move that adds even more beef to the Patriots’ defensive front, which is something the unit could have used in their struggles slowing down Green Bay’s rushing attack. They’d essentially be building a wall with the 345-pound McCall, who could have probably started in Carolina with the right scheme fit.

It’s a good signing for the Patriots that could ultimately pay off if the second-year defender makes the final roster.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots waived injured receiver Tre Nixon. He will revert back to New England’s injured reserve if he clears waivers.

His chances of making the roster were always going to be slim with the sudden emergence of rookie sixth-round draft picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. The Patriots could potentially be in a situation where they keep six receivers on the roster.

It’s another tough break for Nixon, who always seems to be on the cusp of making it.

