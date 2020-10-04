Patriots will take two planes to Kansas City (if the trip happens)

Assuming that all point-of-care and off-site PCR tests continue to be negative for the Patriots (and for the Chiefs, who also have a quarterback who recently tested positive but no one seems to care), the Patriots will fly to and from Missouri tomorrow for a Monday night game against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots will travel in two planes. One will carry roughly 20 persons who have had close contact with Newton. The other will have the rest of the traveling party.

The Patriots used two planes last year during an outbreak of the flu. The fact that the team’s ownership also owns both planes makes that a lot easier.

Separating the team based on those who did and didn’t have close contact with Cam underscores the reality that the incubation period could still be accounting one or more of the negative tests, and that one or more people who had close contact with Cam may still test positive, eventually.

