Patriots have two notable absences at Wednesday’s practice

The New England Patriots are dealing with the injury bug, and that was clearly evident at practice Wednesday with key players being out on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Mac Jones was not present at the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice, as noted by NESN’s Zack Cox. He is continuing to weigh his options after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

There was a notable absence on the defensive end as well. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy was not at practice, either. He has been an ironman of sorts for New England, playing in 82 out of 84 regular-season games since he began his Patriots tenure in 2017.

Brian Hoyer is expected to take over for the Patriots under center with rookie Bailey Zappe at the ready.

These are two notable absences, as the Patriots look to get back on the winning track against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. The injuries will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

