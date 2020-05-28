It's not easy to find a team with a better secondary than the New England Patriots.

After all, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner.

The group also consists of other talented veterans, including safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, both of whom have won three Super Bowl titles in New England. Let's not forget veteran cornerback Jason McCourty has been a very good addition to the secondary since his arrival via trade in 2018.

One player who doesn't receive enough credit is J.C. Jackson, who's quickly rising to stardom at the cornerback position. Jackson just completed his second season with the Patriots after joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He tallied five interceptions last season, which was tied for the second-most of any defensive player. It wasn't his only impressive stat from 2019, though. Check out the Pro Football Focus tweet below for one area where Jackson actually led the league last year.

The #Patriots have two lockdown corners on the outside.



Lowest passer rating allowed when targeted in 2019



1. J.C. Jackson - 37.0

2. Tre'Davious White - 46.3

3. Richard Sherman - 46.8

4. Stephon Gilmore - 47.4 pic.twitter.com/B3qXNswVWx













— PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) May 27, 2020

Jackson is one of the best values in the league with a 2020 salary cap hit of only $753,334, per Spotrac. His raise could be coming soon, though, as he's able to become a restricted free agent after next season.

Do Patriots have two lockdown cornerbacks? This stat says they do originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston