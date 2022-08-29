Patriots get two key players back from injury at Monday’s practice

Things are finally beginning to look up for the New England Patriots with the preseason in the rearview and the start of the regular season now in focus. It’s officially on to Miami for the Patriots.

And the team is moving on with two previously injured players back in the mix.

Jakobi Meyers, who looks to be quarterback Mac Jones’ top receiving option, returned to practice on Monday in a limited capacity. Running back Damien Harris was also back on the field after missing last Friday’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Couple those returns with a positive update on running back Ty Montgomery’s injury situation and things appear to be on the upswing in New England.

Damien Harris is here at today’s practice. Missed most of joint practice No. 2 in Vegas and then didn’t play in the preseason game. Jakobi Meyers, who left Wednesday’s game and spent time on a stationary bike, is also here. Appears limited, though. pic.twitter.com/bY1S8DutT0 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 29, 2022

The Patriots are rushing to figure things out, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, after a shaky preseason and training camp.

With the season-opener less than two weeks away, the team needs all of the help it can get when zeroing in on the final preparations.

