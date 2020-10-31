Patriots to work out two free agent wide receivers, including Donte Moncrief

Pats to work out two free agent wide receivers, including Donte Moncrief originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are set to work out two wide receivers and a defensive tackle with the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Saturday that the Patriots are planning to work out wide receivers Donte Moncrief and Darius Jennings, as well as defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow.

The Patriots have needed an upgrade in talent and depth at wide receiver all season, but those weaknesses were made more glaring this week with injuries to Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion). Edelman has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games. It's unknown when Harry will return.

Moncrief was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis before playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He's tallied 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 74 career games.

Jennings played eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season and caught two passes for five yards.

Glasgow was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and played three seasons for the AFC North franchise.

The Pats play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.