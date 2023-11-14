Advertisement

Patriots Twitter reacts to fallout from CB Jack Jones’ release

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read

Jack Jones’ time with the New England Patriots has officially come to an end.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported through Jones’ agent that the Patriots waived him on Monday. It’s a sad turn of events for what otherwise seemed like a promising future between the two sides.

There had been red flags on Jones coming out of college, but the Patriots overlooked those issues in hopes of getting him in their program for what initially looked like a bargain deal for a player with high-end potential. So New England took the plunge and selected the former Arizona State standout defensive back at No. 121 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

Things got off to a great start initially with Jones stepping up and making big plays on the field as a rookie. However, the first hint of trouble was him getting suspended by the team late in the season. In June, he was arrested on gun-related charges, and he was recently benched in back-to-back games for performance issues and being late for a team meeting, reportedly.

It appears to have been a bunch of situations adding up that eventually led the Patriots to the decision to cut Jones. Here’s what people are saying about the release on Twitter:

