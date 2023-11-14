Patriots Twitter reacts to fallout from CB Jack Jones’ release

Jack Jones’ time with the New England Patriots has officially come to an end.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported through Jones’ agent that the Patriots waived him on Monday. It’s a sad turn of events for what otherwise seemed like a promising future between the two sides.

There had been red flags on Jones coming out of college, but the Patriots overlooked those issues in hopes of getting him in their program for what initially looked like a bargain deal for a player with high-end potential. So New England took the plunge and selected the former Arizona State standout defensive back at No. 121 overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

Things got off to a great start initially with Jones stepping up and making big plays on the field as a rookie. However, the first hint of trouble was him getting suspended by the team late in the season. In June, he was arrested on gun-related charges, and he was recently benched in back-to-back games for performance issues and being late for a team meeting, reportedly.

More on the Patriots’ release of CB Jack Jones: There had been a handful events that led to this, including more recently when he fell out of favor and lost trust among the defense and his play had deteriorated. The team didn’t feel a turnaround in performance was coming. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 13, 2023

It appears to have been a bunch of situations adding up that eventually led the Patriots to the decision to cut Jones. Here’s what people are saying about the release on Twitter:

BB can’t continue as the GM if this franchise wants to field a competitive team again in the near future — Ariel 🇵🇸 (@ArielAguilera17) November 13, 2023

Damn he actually had some real potential too😕 — Leo Sells (@leo_sells) November 13, 2023

Couldn’t stay out of trouble 😕 — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) November 13, 2023

Y’all cut the wrong Jones. — Dolphins Receipts (@FinsReceipts) November 14, 2023

Release the front office next — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) November 13, 2023

Fire the GM! — Matty in CA (@MattyInCali) November 13, 2023

If Jack Jones didn't get cut by the Patriots after his IR drama late last season or after being arrested for possessing two guns in an airport before this season, I'm really curious what new straw broke the camel's back today. — Ke'vin Ridolfi (@KevinRidolfi) November 13, 2023

A sad fall from grace. Was a great piece last season. — Entering Titletown (@enter_titletown) November 13, 2023

I CANT STAND BILL ANYMORE IVE HAD IT WITH HIM!! THIS KID IS GONNA BE A STAR!! — Victoria (@420alldaay420) November 13, 2023

Great player just needs to smarten up off the field — 🧃☘️ (@7uice_wrld) November 13, 2023

Mac Jones next — Steven Blathras (@StevenBlathras) November 13, 2023

What a dumpster fire of a draft… again. — Marc with a C (@MP82971) November 13, 2023

Damn I hop on Twitter for the first time today and see Pats released Jack Jones? this franchise and BB are truly cooked until we have a commit to a complete reset smh — DV, Esq. ⚖️ (@DanielVoronin3) November 14, 2023

Awful decision again by bill. Sad — Troy Means (@troymeans) November 13, 2023

Jack jones will get picked up. Either one or two things will happen.

He gets his act/attitude together & plays solid football or he just spirals out of control. Hope it’s the first option for him, shame it didn’t pan out. Thx for that one pick six against Rodgers — papa (@JefeZoo92) November 13, 2023

Put Belichick the GM on waivers too — Seth Main🧢 (@YANGS1K) November 14, 2023

Sucks that he couldn’t get his act together. Secondary was slated to be loaded next year. — Frank Butcher (@FrankButcher81) November 13, 2023

Quite possibly the worst draft class, top to bottom in history. — AutismDad! 🍺🧩 #COYG #GoSox #RedUnis ☘️ 🇺🇦 (@NH_Gooner) November 13, 2023

This organisation has become a complete joke — Liam (@liiamm0) November 13, 2023

