Patriots tweet video with Gronk's top 10 plays of all-time originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski retired on Sunday of this week, and the New England Patriots are still celebrating his potential Hall of Fame career.

Gronk was a human highlight reel for a majority of his NFL career. Seemingly every game, the massive playmaking tight end would make an improbable catch while running through players on the opponent's defense.

On Friday, the Patriots took a moment to showcase the top 10 plays of Gronk's career. They released them in a video on Twitter.

Countless incredible @RobGronkowski plays to choose from...



We narrowed it down to 10. pic.twitter.com/UKHrjdkCla



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 29, 2019

The clip is full of many of Gronk's best highlights, including his memorable and critical catch against the Rams in last year's Super Bowl and a number of his superb one-handed catches. And, of course, there's one where he virtually runs through the entire Indianapolis Colts defense using a combination of his strength, speed, and agility.

Of course, there are so many plays from Gronk's career that could make the cut. Our own Phil Perry offered his take on Gronk's top 10 plays earlier in the week. So, if you want to recount even more of Gronk's best plays (and who doesn't?), make sure to check that out.

