Patriots turnover leads to Bills touchdown, drawing Buffalo to within 8-7

It’s this kind of night: With Matt Haack‘s punt moving around in the wind, Patriots returner N'Keal Harry decided to let the ball go. He did, but after the ball bounced off the turf, it glanced off Harry’s facemask.

Officials initially ruled the ball had not touched Harry and kept it with the Patriots. Instant replay quickly overturned. Siran Neal recovered for the Bills at the New England 14.

On the next play, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for a 14-yard score.

The Bills opted to kick the extra point, and Tyler Bass, kicking with the wind, was good.

The Patriots lead 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Allen is 4-of-6 for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Mac Jones attempted only one pass in the first quarter when the Patriots were against the wind. He completed it to Jonnu Smith, who made a spectacular leaping, one-handed grab for a 12-yard gain.

The Patriots have 108 yards to the Bills’ 36, but 64 of those came on Damien Harris‘ 64-yard touchdown run.

