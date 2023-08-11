Patriots try out two offensive lineman after preseason struggles

The New England Patriots offensive line struggled on Thursday night, and the organization wasted no time bringing in outside prospects to try out at the position. On Friday, the team reportedly had offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid in for tryouts, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Okorafor measures in at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in May, before he was ultimately let go from the team.

Reid also signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Eagles after serving as a key part of the Louisville line in his collegiate career. In his best year with the Cardinals in 2021, he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, eight quarterback hurries and finished with a 77.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade.

At the very least, the Patriots are trying to address the offensive line issues they had in Thursday’s 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Patriots quarterbacks were constantly hurried on a night when the Texans’ defensive line was able to get to them with relative ease. Exploring depth at the tackle position at this point isn’t a bad thing.

