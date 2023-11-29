Patriots try out kickers after Chad Ryland's big miss

Patriots kicker Chad Ryland missed a game-tying 35-yard field goal with six seconds left in Sunday's loss to the Giants, and now the Patriots are looking for potential replacements.

The Patriots worked out five kickers on Tuesday: Tanner Brown, Matthew McCrane, B.T. Potter, John Parker Romo and Parker White. They also worked out three punters, two long snappers and three wide receivers, all of whom have experience returning kicks, so it was a special teams-focused tryout day in New England.

But the focus has to be a replacement for Ryland, who has now missed 35-yard field goals two weeks in a row after also missing one against the Colts. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on WEEI that the Patriots need better from that position.

"Chad's a very talented player," Belichick said. "But this is two weeks in a row that we basically missed extra points. It’s not good enough.”

If one of those kickers at the tryout did look good enough, he could be kicking for the Patriots as soon as Sunday's game against the Chargers.