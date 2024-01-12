How the Patriots’ trust in Jerod Mayo shows it’s a new day in New England
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the stunning news that the Patriots will make the 37-year-old the league’s youngest head coach, succeeding Bill Belichick in the position.
Mayo played eight seasons with the Patriots and became a linebackers coach after retiring.
Mayo will become the youngest coach in the NFL.
A legendary run in New England is over.
Belichick moving on from the Patriots after 24 seasons brought out a big reaction from current and former players.
Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan for Belichick.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
Belichick declined to detail an exact timeline for his meeting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
On a day when Belichick’s future was seemingly hanging in balance, another recent Patriots trend reversed.
Belichick's focus on routine and preparation prevents him from thinking about whether or not he'll be fired next week.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
Travis Kelce doesn't want Bill Belichick in the AFC West.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
