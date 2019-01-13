Patriots troll Chargers with frigid thermometer outside visitors' entrance originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Chargers probably didn't need any reminders about the freezing temperatures at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, but the New England Patriots kept them posted anyway by placing a thermometer outside the visitors' tunnel ahead of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Here's a picture of the thermometer from ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Taped to the side of the stands where the Chargers will walk on to the field at Gillette Stadium, a reminder of today's frigid forecast. pic.twitter.com/maO4IUX4rb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2019

As you can see, the temperature is in the 20s as the 1:05 p.m. kickoff approaches. The latest weather report from NBC 10 Boston calls for temperatures under 30 degrees throughout the afternoon, which is good news for the Patriots because quarterback Tom Brady is 23-4 all-time in games where the temperature is below 30 degrees.

There is no snow expected to fall during the game, though, so we shouldn't have the sloppy conditions seen in Kansas City on Saturday when the Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts.

The winner of Sunday's Patriots vs. Chargers showdown will travel to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game next week.

