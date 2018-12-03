Patriots tribute Tom Brady reaching 1,000 career rushing yards originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

What can't he do?

Tom Brady finally eclipsed 1,000 career rushing yards Sunday in a 24-10 win over the Vikings.

The well known dual-threat quarterback would have completed this milestone long ago, but his team has been too successful. After losing yards on kneel downs over the past 18 years, Brady knelt forward to keep his 1,000-yard mark intact.

The Patriots released a fun video of some of Brady's best scampers over his career. Make sure to listen to the audio as well.

Brady is currently fourth in all-time passing yards, tied for third in touchdowns and fourth in completions. Along with five championships, the 1,000 rushing yards adds to an already unprecedented Hall of Fame resume. Clearly it's an equal accomplishment.

