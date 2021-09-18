The Patriots will be without their starting right tackle on Sunday.

Brown, who had previously been listed as questionable with a calf injury, was ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the Jets, the Patriots announced today.

The Patriots will likely start either Yasir Durant or Justin Herron at right tackle to take Brown’s place.

With protecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones a high priority, the Patriots would love to have their offensive line at 100 percent. Brown is a big loss.

Patriots’ Trent Brown out vs. Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk