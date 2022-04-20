Patriots' Trent Brown tweets message at Deebo Samuel after reported trade request

Patriots' Trent Brown has message for Deebo Samuel after reported trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The buildup entering next week's 2022 NFL Draft got even more intense Wednesday when reports surfaced that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel had requested a trade.

Samuel joined the upper tier of players at his position last season by posting career highs with 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also ran for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 16 games.

One of the teams that still needs an upgrade at wide receiver is the New England Patriots.

While it's unknown at this time whether the Patriots will show any interest in Samuel on the trade market, New England offensive lineman Trent Brown made a bit of a recruiting pitch to the 49ers star on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

Aye @19problemz pull up to Foxboro my Gâ€¦it donâ€™t get that cold ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Trent Brown (@Trent) April 20, 2022

Well played, Trent.

If the Patriots don't make a deal for Samuel, we might see them select a wide receiver in next week's draft. New England currently owns seven picks, including No. 21 overall in the first round.