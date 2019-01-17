Patriots' Trent Brown is PFF's highest graded offensive tackle in NFL playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Trent Brown played well for the New England Patriots in the regular season, but he's taken his game to a higher level in the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots' starting left tackle is the highest graded offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus through the first two rounds of the NFL playoffs.

Trent Brown and the Rams duo are the highest-graded offensive tackles so far this postseason pic.twitter.com/rODxxGksNK — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 17, 2019

Brown has only played one playoff game -- New England's AFC Divisional round win over the Los Angeles Chargers -- but he sure was impressive in that matchup.

The 25-year-old tackle was part of a Patriots offensive line that didn't allow a single sack against a fearsome Chargers pass rush. The unit also created huge holes in the rushing attack, allowing rookie running back Sony Michel to tally 129 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Pats just moving dudes out the way 😤 pic.twitter.com/wp1thdVMpZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 13, 2019

The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the season. The 49ers probably wouldn't mind a do-over on that deal given how Brown has played during the 2018 campaign and the struggles San Francisco had offensively.

The Niners knew Trent brown could do this. Elite pass protector. They traded him because they didn't trust his mobility in their zone run blocking. Not saying it was the smart move, but it's not exactly apples to apples. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) January 13, 2019

Brown and the Patriots will need another great playoff performance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

