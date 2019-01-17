Patriots' Trent Brown is PFF's highest graded offensive tackle in NFL playoffs

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston
Trent Brown played well for the New England Patriots in the regular season, but he's taken his game to a higher level in the NFL playoffs.







 

The Patriots' starting left tackle is the highest graded offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus through the first two rounds of the NFL playoffs.

Brown has only played one playoff game -- New England's AFC Divisional round win over the Los Angeles Chargers -- but he sure was impressive in that matchup. 

The 25-year-old tackle was part of a Patriots offensive line that didn't allow a single sack against a fearsome Chargers pass rush. The unit also created huge holes in the rushing attack, allowing rookie running back Sony Michel to tally 129 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. 

The Patriots acquired Brown in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the season. The 49ers probably wouldn't mind a do-over on that deal given how Brown has played during the 2018 campaign and the struggles San Francisco had offensively. 

Brown and the Patriots will need another great playoff performance to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

