The Patriots are trending upward after win vs. Ravens and Twitter reacted

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read

Despite every setback possible, the New England Patriots are 4-5 with playoff hopes within reach.

Cam Newton led his team past the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday night in an absolute monsoon. The Patriots relied on Damien Harris’ 121 rushing yards and Rex Burkehead’s two receiving touchdowns to outscore Baltimore. J.C. Jackson had a huge interception — tallying a pick for a fifth straight game, which is a franchise record.

Bill Belichick outsmarted John Harbough and the Patriots are now looking forward to a matchup against the 2-7 Houston Texans in Week 11. With an expanded playoffs this year, New England still has a shot at playoff hopes.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the unlikely win.

