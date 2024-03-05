Patriots use transition tag on Kyle Dugger

Word last week was that the Patriots had an extension offer on the table for safety Kyle Dugger and they'll have more time to work out a long-term deal this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are using a transition tag on Dugger. The tag allows them to match any outside offer for Dugger's services, but they would not receive any compensation if they choose not to do so.

The tag carries a salary of $13.815 million if Dugger plays out the year under its terms.

Using the tag on Dugger means the Patriots will not be tagging offensive lineman Michael Onwenu. He will now hit the open market next week if he doesn't agree to a new deal in New England.