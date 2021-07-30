Patriots training camp takeaways: Two non-QBs shine on Day 3

Curran: Agholor, Dugger stand out on Day 3 of Pats camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After two days of red zone work to open training camp, the Patriots stepped back from the goal lines on Day 3 and worked in the middle of the field. The result? A fairly fun and fascinating workout with footballs flying and Cam Newton having his best passing performance of camp.

The Patriots are still in shorts, practice jerseys and helmets so the contact remains very soft but the competition on balls in the air and the pursuit are both full speed.

And while the focal point of camp is by far the quarterback competition between Newton and rookie Mac Jones, there was more opportunity for others to shine on Thursday. Specifically, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and safety Kyle Dugger.

Agholor had a big day with both quarterbacks and caught a pair of touchdowns in competitive passing periods.

Patriots Talk podcast: The Cam Newton-Mac Jones battle begins and there’s already a leader | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

He nearly made a spectacular catch early in practice on a bomb from Jones but the pass kind of came in directly over Agholor’s helmet and he had to drop to his knees and twist to make an attempt on it. He still almost came up with it but it fell incomplete. After that rep, Agholor and Jones got together to hash out the ball placement it appeared which is standard operating procedure, especially at this point in camp.

The big takeaway from Agholor right now is that he is the most polished downfield receiver the Patriots have had since Brandin Cooks was here in 2017.

As for Dugger, his coverage ability continues to stand out. On one goal-line rep with Jones at quarterback, Dugger blanketed Matt Lacosse (quietly having a capable camp so far) and easily slapped away a pass intended for the tight end. Last season, Dugger seemed ahead of the curve as a rookie. This year, he’s been even smoother and it will be interesting to see how much he shows up when the pads come on next week.

Other Day 3 Takeaways