Patriots training camp schedule 2019: New practice dates added at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots added new dates for their 2019 training camp practices at Gillette Stadium next week.

Here's a look at the full camp schedule for the defending Super Bowl champions. The new dates announced Friday are July 28, July 31 and Aug. 1.

Thursday, July 25

Gates open at 8 a.m. ET

Practice begins at approximately 9:15 a.m.





Friday, July 26

Gates open at 8 a.m. ET

Practice begins at approximately 9:15 a.m.





Saturday, July 27

Gates open at 8 a.m. ET

Practice begins at approximately 9:15 a.m.





July 28

Time TBA



July 29

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 4:30 p.m.



July 30

No practice



July 31

Time TBA



August 1

Time TBA



All training camp practices are free and open to the public.

The Patriots begin their preseason schedule Aug. 8 against the Detroit Lions. New England's regular season opener is Sept. 8 at home versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pats will unveil their new Super Bowl LIII banner before playing the Steelers in Week 1.

