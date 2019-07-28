Patriots Training Camp Primer, Day 4: Second day with pads, more passing action

When's It Start

Same as it's been throughout, a 9:30 a.m. start time so go to Mass early or hit the 5. Real big crowd on hand Saturday and a lot of alumni are in Foxboro for Rodney Harrison's Patriots Hall of Fame induction Monday at 4:30 p.m. and with media obligations – Randy Moss, Rob Ninkovich and Willie McGinest fitting into the latter group. We expected a longer practice on Saturday but the Patriots wrapped up prior to 11 a.m.. The meat of the workouts comes between 10 and 11. Bring binoculars if you want to key in on action at the far end of the field.

What To Expect

The team will likely be in full pads for the second straight day. There was a lot of running game work on Saturday. With the next practice being Monday night's in-stadium practice – usually a no-pads practice – and Tuesday being a potential day off, this should be a spirited workout. A little more action in the passing game and some goal-line action – always a fun period to watch – could be in the offing as well.

Storylines

Still no Michael Bennett. The veteran defensive end, acquired in the offseason, has an excused absence. When he does arrive it will be worth watching to see if he's able to jump right in or if he's eased in since his teammates have now been at it for four practices.

With center David Andrews and prospective left tackle Isaiah Wynn not yet full participants, the Patriots have been working with a jumbled offensive line with Joe Thuney, James Ferentz, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon the group from left tackle to right tackle.

Sony Michel was active for the first time on Saturday. He took part in drills but not the 11-on-11 stuff so rookie Damien Harris is getting plenty of work. He looks at home, which is saying something so it will be interesting to monitor his progress especially in goal-line drills if they come on Sunday.

There wasn't a lot of throwing on Saturday but what there was didn't look so smooth. Tom Brady was 0 for 4 in 11-on-11 passing, two of the throws were deep downfield throws to Phillip Dorsett that were broken up. Brady castigated himself on Instagram for his shortcomings.

If this is indeed a heavy passing day, it will be interesting to see how successful the first offense is as Brady gets attuned to throwing to his new wideout crew.

COVERAGE

Our Training Camp Postcard will be up on NBCSports.com soon after practice ends and we'll be on top of all the latest news coming out of training camp.

