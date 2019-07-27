Patriots Training Camp Primer, Day 3: The pads come on

When's It Start?

It's a 9:30 a.m. start time and, with this being the first padded practice you can expect the practice to last at least two hours. If you're going, expect it to be thick on Route 1 approaching the stadium from 8:30 a.m. on. The practice lasts two hours and the meat of it really doesn't start until around 9:45 when the warmup and stretching periods are complete.

What To Expect

Good action. For the first time this season, the 90-man roster will be in pads and hitting. Intensity, pace and competition all figure to be high. It's a team that wins Super Bowls with some regularity and it's a hard team to make. That's often best illustrated early camp when every player – from the "no shot" rookies to the 20-year veterans – are out to make strong impressions.

Storylines

You won't see this on the field but Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio is meeting the media Saturday morning. It's his first session since after the draft and in the time since then the Houston Texans tried to hire Caserio away, the Patriots blocked the effort and there were a few days of drama before the matter was dropped. It will be interesting to hear what Caserio has to say on it.

Tom Brady didn't practice on Friday which was a padless session. We expect him back on the field having been told it was just a day off but still worth watching.

Center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett have not been around for the first two days of camp.

Other non-participants on Friday were Yodny Cajuste, Julian Edelman, Nate Ebner, Ken Webster, Demaryius Thomas and Sony Michel.

With second-year tackle Isaiah Wynn a limited participant, the Patriots offensive line is shuffled around. Joe Thuney – usually the left guard – is at left tackle. Ted Karras is in at left guard and James Ferentz is playing center in place of Andrews. That reality and the fact the Patriots are breaking in new wideouts and tight ends could make for tough sledding for the offense in competitive periods.

Coverage

We will have coverage of the Caserio press conference and our Training Camp Postcard will be up on NBCBostonSports.com soon after practice ends.

