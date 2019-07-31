Patriots Training Camp Primer, Day 6: Can rushers put McGinest lesson to use?

After a day off, the Patriots will be back on the field for their sixth training camp practice of the summer Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

When's it start

The Patriots will get things going with their warmup-slash-walkthrough period beginning at 9:45 a.m. After about 10 minutes, they'll get things going in earnest. This could be a relatively lengthy session since the past two days have been recovery days for players -- with an off-day Tuesday and a very light workout inside Gillette Stadium on Monday night. HOWEVAH, it's expected to be about 85 degrees in Foxboro by 10 a.m. so they could cut things short in order to prevent dehydration. As of right now, players are expected to meet with the media around 11:45 a.m.



What to expect

The expectation here is that the Patriots will be back in full pads. That's what they did a year ago for practice No. 6, and the situation was similar. They'd just come off of a day off, and they wanted to ratchet up the intensity a bit. They went through half-line running drills, offensive line versus defensive line one-on-ones, and 11-on-11 periods that were heavily focused on the run. A similar practice plan would make sense. Go hard Wednesday. Maybe have a couple of lighter days on Thursday and Friday. Travel to Detroit over the weekend. Get back to the high-intensity stuff. We'll see if it actually plays out that way.



Storylines

What do we see from Isaiah Wynn? Because he didn't land on PUP to start camp, the assumption is he'll be good to go to start the season. Still, we haven't seen him perform in team drills. Maybe this week -- before going into joint practices -- would be a good time for him to raise his participation level. If Wynn can't play that may mean more Dan Skipper at left tackle. Skipper will have to get ready to fold up his 6-foot-9 frame in order to smother quicker pass-rushers if he's going to have a crack at a roster spot. He's had a hard time with smaller players in the one-on-ones early in camp.



Meanwhile, will David Andrews participate more fully if the pads are on? He seems to be progressing well after missing the first few days of camp for undisclosed reasons. Andrews' teammate Sony Michel is someone who hasn't been a full participant so his workload bears watching if it's a padded session. Will he remain limited? Or is he showing signs of being a full-go?

Is there a tight end that wants to step up and seize a role to start the season? Matt LaCosse feels like New England's best option while Ben Watson is suspended. (LaCosse was the only tight end to make our most recent roster projection.) And while other tight ends -- Stephen Anderson, Lance Kendricks -- have flashed some receiving ability, odds are whoever is playing tight end for the first month of the season isn't going to be a huge factor in the passing game. What the team could use is an impactful blocker at the point of attack. We'll be watching that group to see if any of 'em look like they can move bodies at the line of scrimmage.

JoeJuan Williams is a player who has been relatively quiet through five training camp practices. With the pads on, can he use his long reach to jam at the line and stick with his assignments? He'll be on the team, barring injury, come September. So, too, will Duke Dawson. (I think.) If both are going to have roster spots as recent second-round picks, Bill Belichick might like to see both start to show up a little more consistently with some positive in-practice moments.

If the Patriots are in pads, a padded practice typically means a couple of things, aside from fundamental tackling drills and "thuds" in 11-on-11 work: goal-line periods and one-on-ones. I want to see Mike Pennel, as well as less-heralded nose tackle options Danny Shelton and David Parry, eat up space in the middle of the line of scrimmage in order to keep the offense out of the end zone. In one-on-ones, I want to see if Deatrich Wise, Chase Winovich, Nick Thurman and Michael Bennett can put to use some of the moves they learned from Willie McGinest on Monday night.

Cool scene here. Willie McGinest holding court well after practice with Patriots pass-rushers Michael Bennett, Deatrich Wise, Chase Winovich and Nick Thurman. pic.twitter.com/18ANo238gj — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 30, 2019

Brady day?

Tom Brady spoke to McGinest of NFL Media over the weekend, but he hasn't met with the larger contingent of media to this point. We'll see if the quarterback checks in following the workout. There we'll be able to ask him how he feels his receiver and tight end groups are progressing. We can also ask him if he forgot to send a copy of his TB12 Method book to Andrew Luck.



Follow along

