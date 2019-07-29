Patriots Training Camp Primer, Day 5: Night session at Gillette

When's It Start?

There's a different plan in place for Monday. Instead of the normal morning session for two hours on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium, the team will be in-stadium for a workout beginning at 7 p.m. You need a ticket to get in. The event is open to Foxboro residents and season-ticket holders. The practice follows the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony which is fully open to the public and begins at 4 p.m. Rodney Harrison and the late Leon Gray will be the inductees honored. If you go, put your hands together enthusiastically for Gray as well. That event takes place in the plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame and NBCSports Boston will have live coverage starting at 4:30 p.m.

What To Expect

After two padded practices, the Patriots are normally in shells for this Monday night practice. There's a lot of situational work and an effort to get the whole team acclimated to being in the stadium with the game clock and play clock, etc. It's usually not a high-tempo/high-intensity workout but there's plenty of opportunity to watch skill position players and technique work for the big guys.

Storylines

The Michael Bennett Watch has concluded. The veteran defensive end was on the field on Sunday and participated fully in the workout. Sony Michel, Isaiah Wynn and David Andrews are all still limited in their participation.

Keep an eye on the punters if you're in the stadium. Rookie Jake Bailey hit a big, big ball with some ridiculous hangtime. It just sounds different off his foot when he catches one. He and veteran Ryan Allen will potentially be in a preseason-long scrap for that spot.

Tom Brady had a very good day throwing the ball on Sunday and his work with second-year slot Braxton Berrios, free agent pickup Maurice Harris and rookie N'Keal Harry is always worth monitoring. Tight end Matt LaCosse has flashed on a couple of occasions over the first few days and the undrafted rookie trio of Jakobi Myers, Ryan Davis and Gunner Olszewski have all made plays that make you take notice.

After a busy day on Friday, rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham's reps tailed off when the pads went on. His throwing ability is easy to spot. Rips it.

As we expected, the defense has been a bit ahead of the offense so far. It's interesting to see the deployment of the linebackers and the combos used at the second-level and on the edge. The Patriots are stocked in the front-seven.

Coverage

As mentioned earlier, we'll have coverage of the induction ceremony. Phil Perry and I will also have live hits from the stadium in both Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight. After practice, look for Phil's exhaustive Postcard from Camp detailing all the action.

