Patriots trading Sony Michel to Rams for 2 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two conditional late-round draft picks, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrique is reporting the Patriots’ haul will be fifth- and sixth-round picks, unless the Rams get a fourth-round conditional pick (from John Johnson’s departure). The Patriots will get that single pick instead of the package of picks.

Michel, a 2018 first-round pick, has 535 carries, 2,292 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in his three years in New England. He was never hugely involved in the passing game with just 26 career receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown. New England apparently felt he was expendable after strong preseason from running backs Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor. Though running back Brandon Bolden hasn’t played due to injury, he may also make the roster because of his strong special teams contributions.

The Rams, meanwhile, were extremely short on talent at running back after seeing Cam Akers suffer a season-ending foot injury and Darrell Henderson dealing with a hand injury (timeline unknown).

It’s easy to see why this trade is a good fit for both sides, with the Patriots having too many running backs and the Rams not having enough. Of course, it’s a rough return for New England, which seems to be getting limited value out of a player they selected at 31st overall and is still just 26 years old.

