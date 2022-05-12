Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders for pick swap

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders for a swap of picks, according to multiple reports. New England will send Stidham and a seventh-round pick to Vegas for a sixth-rounder.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels worked with Stidham, who is due a $965,000 base salary for the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, in New England since the team drafted him in the fourth round in 2019.

After the Patriots drafted Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, New England seemed destined to part ways with Stidham. Zappe will take Stidham’s place on the back end of the depth chart behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Stidham, meanwhile, was dealing with a back injury and surgery in 2021, which prevented him from starting the season on the active roster. He returned at midseason but was clearly the third-string quarterback behind Hoyer and Jones.

Stidham finished his Patriots career with 270 passing yards for two touchdowns and four interceptions.

