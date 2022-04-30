Patriots trade up to take speedy WR Tyquan Thornton | PFF Draft Show
The PFF team discusses the New England Patriots selection of Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the 2nd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Patriots made a move down the board, then another to replenish their offensive line, selecting guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. New England entered the night with needs to fill at linebacker and in its secondary, but chose to first fortify the protection up front around second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Patience paid off for New England last year when it opted not to trade up during a quarterback-rich draft and still ended up getting its top target in Jones.
What else did you expect? Classic Bill Belchick.
It seemed like the Patriots got a good deal in their trade back with the Chiefs, but how did analysts quantify it?
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots.
