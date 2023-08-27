Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive line help

Irvin Rodriguez
·1 min read
Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive line help originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are getting some offensive line help, trading running back Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

Wheatley Jr., who played college football at Michigan (2015 to 2017) and Stony Brook (2018), has yet to play a snap in the NFL and spent last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

According to our own Phil Perry, the Patriots are adding depth at tackle before cutdown day on Tuesday.