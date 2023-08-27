Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive line help originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are getting some offensive line help, trading running back Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Trade: The #Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong Jr to the #Browns in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

Wheatley Jr., who played college football at Michigan (2015 to 2017) and Stony Brook (2018), has yet to play a snap in the NFL and spent last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

According to our own Phil Perry, the Patriots are adding depth at tackle before cutdown day on Tuesday.

The Patriots part with a second-year back in order to add some tackle depth. Browns had a bit of a surplus at that position. https://t.co/8mcYe8BgKy — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 27, 2023